Roosters Just Miss the Win In A Cliff Hanger at South Grafton

THE South Grafton Rebels played host to the Nambucca Roosters on Sunday in a game that went down to the wire, with the home side coming up with the win 20-18.

The Roosters started strongly right from the kick-off and, thanks to some impressive back-line work, drew first blood when Tyreece Sines went over for a hard-won try that was converted convincingly by Tyronne Roberts-Davis despite a strong cross wind.

The big South Grafton forward pack fought to get their side into great field position enabling Keaton Stutt to score a try close to the posts and with Nick McGrady converting, the score line was 6-6.

An even tussle continued for the remainder of the half with both sides giving it everything they had.

The first stanza concluded without any more points put on the board by either team.

In the second half the visitors were able to regain the lead when quick hands during a strong attacking passage of play put Dane Saunders over the line out wide.

The conditions came into play and the conversion was unsuccessful.

Maintaining the momentum the Roosters scored again within five minutes when Logan Jones crossed the line, followed up by a successful conversion putting the Roosters at 16-6 in front.

South Grafton soon answered the Roosters points with a converted try and, with four points the difference, we had a grandstand finish.

The home team went over again, this time converting and taking the lead 18-16.

The game concluded under controversial circumstances as, with little more than 10 minutes remaining, an injured South Grafton player remained on the field as the clock kept running down.

With no time-off coming into play the Nambucca Roosters were denied an opportunity to get back into the game, providing a disappointing finish to an otherwise top game of rugby league.

The Roosters v Rebels Reserve Grade clash was an extremely one-sided affair with the visitors defeating the Rebels 56-0 and the under 18s were defeated by South Grafton 22-12.

By Mick BIRTLES and Gary JOHNSON