Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club

STABLEFORD Shootout Qualifier was the game of the day at Safety Beach golf course on 4 October for 25 lady starters.

Very chilly wind but that didn’t deter the players and good scores were recorded.

Winner was Aileen McFarlane with 37pts, 1st runner up Leanne Clark 34pts, 2nd runner up Merryl Kyburz 33pts on c/b from Lyn Reilly.

NTP 4th Teresa King, 9th Kerry Slater, 11th Penny Andrews.

Thank you Janelle Coleman for donating the raffle won by Jan Weiley.

The competition year is slipping away with the Medal of Medals still to be decided, AGM and The Greens Final Shootout Day to be conducted then on the first Tuesday in December, Christmas party and Presentation of trophies to all worthy winners.

Always an exciting and fun part of the long year and we look forward to releasing some of the stress caused by the unpredictabilities of the past eleven months.

By Marilyn ELY