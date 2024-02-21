Safety Beach Women’s Golf Club

TUESDAY 13 February

Safety Beach golf course is still very tricky and quite slow due to the frequent showers that are keeping the course very green, however there were 35 ladies very happy to play a stableford game on Tuesday 13 February.

Winner of the day was Karen Smith with 36 pts, runner-up on c/b was Terese King 33 pts from Di Canham. I apologize to those who won the NTP’s for not having the results.

There are a number of invitations to other clubs in and it is your responsibility to submit your name for the preferred visit and be sure you nominate for Safety Beach Open Day on 26 March, a 4BBB. March 5 game is the first Monthly Medal round and Vets comp followed by a Coloured Ball and Stableford Shootout on 12 March.

Ladies there will be a new mid-week 9 hole Medley competition (Mon-Friday) starting March, get your husband/friend/partner to join in the fun of a properly run comp and win the Beach Street Dinning voucher or ball prizes. Looking forward to seeing you out on our beautiful course.

By Marylin ELY