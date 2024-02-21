Tea Gardens Lions Club storage shed finished at last



THE Lions Club of Tea Gardens finally has its purpose-built storage shed, complete and ready to be used by the famous local community services organisation, formally announced on Tuesday 13 February.

The old 40-foot metal storage container that previously passed for a shed has been cleared and done away with, replaced by the new 6.6-by-six-metre shed in the Tea Gardens Industrial Estate.



The shed was mostly funded by a Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) grant of $23,000, with the Lions filling in the balance of final costs.

MidCoast Council offered some rentable land in the Industrial Estate, and local contractors including concreter Corey Davies, and Simon O’Brien’s earthworks, were involved in making the site buildable, while many Lions members assisted with the fencing.

“We have racks for the big portable stage, thankfully welded together by the nearby Men’s Shed, and space to park both our famous BBQ trailers out of the elements,” Robert Dorman, co-ordinator of the project, told NOTA.

“The old container was very frustrating, especially backing the trailers in, whatever you wanted up behind them became unreachable,” Robert explained.

“Councillors pushed it through, said to find somewhere to get a proper storage shed, and after pushing for two years we now have a safe and secure site, much easier to work out of.”

The Lions’ versatile six-by-three metre stage has seen a lot of use in service of the community, such as at the Lions Australia Day Breakfast, the recent Myall Masters Swimming Meet, and soon to be at the Singing Bridge 50th Anniversary in April, among many more upcoming events this year.

Tea Gardens Lions have been serving the local community for more than 50 years.

By Thomas O’KEEFE