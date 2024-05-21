Saints beat Tigers during Indigenous Round



SAWTELL/Toormina Saints have had a dominant 50-point win against the Grafton Tigers in the AFL North Coast’s Indigenous Round at Richardson Park.

The Saints recorded their second win of the season, a 15.9 (99) to 7.7 (49) victory, and their first since the opening round.

The Saints led by five points at quarter time, before a dominant 33-4 second quarter helped to set up a handy half-time lead for the home side.

The Tigers responded in the third, winning the quarter by 18 points and cutting the margin to 16 points at the final break.

But a strong 34-0 last quarter from the Saints saw the home side romp home to a 50-point win.

Jai Langenberg kicked five goals for the Saints.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints women were also dominant at home, having a 5.18 (48) to 0.0 (0) win against the Tigers.

Saints reserves also got the job done at home, beating the Tigers by 14 points.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley women were also winners in Round 6, recording a 6.12 (48) to 1.2 (8) victory against the Port Macquarie Magpies in Port Macquarie.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley Under 18s also won in Port Macquarie, beating the Magpies 11.13 (79) to 6.2 (38).

The AFL North Coast season continues this weekend with Round 7 matches in Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Heads.

Undefeated ladder leaders the Coffs Harbour Breakers play host to the Port Macquarie Magpies in their top of the ladder clash at Fitzroy Oval.

Northern Beaches/Nambucca Valley play host to the Sawtell/Toormina Saints in Nambucca Heads.

By Aiden BURGESS