Woolgoolga Wolves maintain perfect record with 3-1 triumph



THE Woolgoolga Wolves cemented their position at the top of the HIT105.5 North Coast Premier League following a commanding 3-1 victory over the Westlawn Tigers last Saturday in Woolgoolga.

Nick Mallett opened the scoring for the Wolves in the fifth minute, weaving down the left flank before slotting the ball home following a deflection off the Westlawn goalkeeper.

Fraser Duryea doubled the advantage at the 18 minute mark, executing a perfectly timed run into the penalty area and finishing with composure past the diving keeper.

The Westlawn Tigers rallied back in the second half, and when Tom Westman pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute, it was game on.

However, Fraser Duryea sealed the victory and three points for Woolgoolga with a decisive goal in the final ten minutes.

This victory solidifies the Wolves’ position at the top of the league, amassing 18 points from six consecutive wins.

Last year’s premiers the Northern Storm trail in second place with 12 points from five matches.

The Wolves play Sawtell on Saturday, May 25 in round 8 at Toormina Oval with a 3 pm kickoff.

Westlawn Tigers host the Boambee Bombers at 3 pm on the same day in Grafton, and Coffs City United host Coffs Coast Tigers at 5 pm.

Two goals from Dilbireen Hilo and a goal from Miyasar Omad sealed a 3-2 victory for Coffs City United over cross-town rivals Boambee Bombers.

The Urunga Raiders play Northern Storm in the only Sunday fixture at 2pm in Urunga.

By David WIGLEY