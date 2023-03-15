Sawtell Commons Estate

Stage 3 Land Release Now Available.

SAWTELL Commons is a premium land offering, backing onto the pristine native forests of Bongil Bongil National Park, just five minutes from the very heart of Sawtell Village and its pristine Beaches.

With land sizes ranging from 450m2 to 660m2, Stage 3 Release has 29 level blocks remaining, rich with open space and suitable for all stages of life, whether you are looking to build your first home or dream retirement house.

Access to Bongil, Bongil national park is close enough to explore by foot or bike using existing and planned path and cycle ways.

Residents will also have an easy connection to Bonville Creek, the perfect opportunity for fishing, Kayaking, and paddle boarding down the beautiful Bonville Creek to the ocean, an experience not to be missed.

With a climate considered by many to be one of the best in the country, our temperate winters allow you to enjoy outdoor activities such as golf, tennis, bowls, bike riding, trail walking, kayaking, swimming, and fishing all year round.

Sawtell is a friendly, quintessential coastal village, flanked by two pristine estuaries and just a five minute drive via Lyons Road from Sawtell Commons.

With a plethora of lifestyle activities, gorgeous beaches, and a vibrant, friendly community, it’s no secret that Sawtell has earned its reputation as one of the most desirable regional locations to live along our beautiful Australian coastline.

Sawtell offers a variety of dining and entertainment venues, cafés and boutique shopping nestled amongst an intimate village setting. Enjoy your morning coffee at one of the many local cafés, walk the pristine beaches, catch a film in the Majestic Cinema or enjoy yoga up on the headland, which is frequently visited by passing pods of whales and dolphins.

There are a range of local and national builders available to choose from, who have created a range of building designs, facades, and layouts to suit your taste and lifestyle needs.

For further information on the estate, available lots, and pricing, please contact Barry France from Sawtell Real Estate Co or visit www.sawtellcommons.com.au.