Sawtell Rotary’s trivia night for school books is back next month. Teams are welcome to enter.

ON Friday September 1, the Rotary Club of Sawtell’s famous trivia fundraiser is back and set to test your knowledge and question your wits in the good cause of bringing in dollars for projects close to the club’s heart.

Monies raised go towards the Rotary Club of Sawtell’s schools program to buy books for local schools for their Early Readers Literacy Program.



“To continue this project, which our club has been running for around 18 years, we are holding another trivia night on September 1 in the newly-renovated Princess Room at the Sawtell RSL Club,” Rotary Club of Sawtell’s youth director, Alan Freedman, told News Of The Area.

As usual it’s ‘name your team, dress in theme’ for trivia night; play starts at 7:30pm sharp, with 6:45pm arrival suggested.

“Tickets are selling now and open to everyone,” said Alan.

“The proceeds from our trivia night go towards buying books for all local primary schools, with each school receiving a total of $500 worth of books,” he said.

“Today (Wednesday 26 July) we delivered the books to the Sawtell Primary School.”

K2 assistant principal Tracey Ferguson was delighted to receive the literary donation.

Rotary Club of Sawtell has recently made another donation to the local Sawtell Public School, presenting School Principal Michael Hepi with a cheque for $5,000.

“Trivia night funds go to certain senior school projects, this being one of them,” said Alan.

“Sawtell Public School has purchased its first Aboriginal painting which is now on show at the school.

“I went along to the school to take a look and chat with the principal, Michael Hepi.”

Michael said the artwork, called ‘Meeting At The Ocean’ by Gumbaynggirr artist Jamie-Lee Telfer has been on show for a few days and the school children and parents are really taking an interest in it and having conversations around it.

Speaking about his artwork and working with the school, Jamie-Lee said, “after sitting down with the kids they wanted to share their story of Sawtell and their school, which they believe to be a meeting place for all people to come together.

“We have the storyline and bloodlines from all different local nations along the coast meeting in the centre of Sawtell with a big meeting place in the centre”.

Trivia Night enquiries, sponsors, donations and tickets can all be funneled through Alan Freedman, on 0419 357 864.

By Andrea FERRARI