Wiggles and Big W partner for Red Nose Day

THE Big W Park Beach Plaza team was quick to hop on board the launch of the Wiggles Red Nose Day fundraiser donning red noses ready to get behind the campaign.

Ahead of the 35th Red Nose Day today (Friday 11 August), The Wiggles introduced a new, limited-edition plush toy collection for Red Nose Day, available exclusively at BIG W and the Red Nose Shop.



All proceeds go to the Red Nose charity to benefit Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Australia.

Speaking with the News Of The Area, the Park Beach Plaza Big W team said, “At BIG W, we’re proud to stand beside The Wiggles in supporting Red Nose Australia in their mission to raise awareness and save precious little lives.

“We are dedicated to creating a positive difference for Aussie families and are pleased to share that the proceeds from The Wiggles plush range for Red Nose Day will be dedicated to funding research, education programs, and providing support services for affected families.”

The range features iconic Wiggly characters wearing red noses: Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn.

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce said, “for the past 30 years, The Wiggles have proudly partnered with Red Nose Day, driven by the heartbreaking loss of Bernadette, (Blue Wiggle) Anthony’s niece.

“In honour of her memory, we are determined to raise awareness and support research initiatives to prevent the tragic loss of innocent little lives.”

Fellow Red Wiggle Caterina Mete added, “this year, we urge all Australians to embrace their silliness and actively fundraise to protect precious lives and extend compassionate assistance to affected families.

“We’re also thrilled to collaborate with BIG W, offering exclusive Red Nose Day Wiggly character plush toys, with the entire proceeds dedicated to the noble cause of saving little lives.”

Red Nose Australia chief executive Keren Ludski said, “while significant progress has been made in sudden infant deaths since the first Red Nose Day in 1988, with the rate of SIDS in Australia decreasing by 80 percent, more research, education and support is desperately needed.

“More than 3,000 babies still die unexpectedly in Australia each year as a result of stillbirth, SIDS, SUDI and childhood accidents,” Ms Ludski said.

By Andrea FERRARI