Sawtell’s rising star Alderman shines in 2-0 win against Tigers



TWO wonder goals from Hugo Alderman sealed a 2-0 victory for Sawtell over crosstown rivals the Coffs Coast Tigers last Saturday in the HIT105.5 North Coast Premier League.

Despite the relentless rain at the Coffs Coast Synthetics, Sawtell’s spirit remained undampened as last year’s wooden spoon winners continued to make their mark on the competition.

Alderman opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a rocket into the top corner from 25 yards.

Sixteen minutes later he notched up his second from a similar range.

Although the goalkeeper got a hand to it, the shot was ultimately too powerful to stop and found the back of the net.

“We gelled together as a team, especially through our defensive structure,” said Sawtell captain Tyh Murphy.

“We didn’t play a perfect game, but we did enough to win, and we are heading in the right direction with our football.”

It’s been a stellar start to the 2024 season for wonderkid Alderman, who has made a seamless transition to senior football after playing junior football last year for North Coast in the Premier Youth League.

Alderman has notched up seven goals this season and is currently leading the Golden Boot race after six rounds.

“Hugo has been playing really well for us in attack and creating goal-scoring opportunities,” Murphy added.

“His effort and intensity with the ball show why he is leading the Golden Boot competition.

“His first goal proved that, scoring from long range into the top left corner.”

Sawtell now faces the Urunga Raiders at 3pm on Saturday May 18 at Toormina Oval.

The Raiders suffered their first defeat of the season last Sunday, losing 2-1 to reigning champions Woolgoolga Wolves.

The Wolves host Westlawn Tigers on Saturday 18 May at 3pm and the Northern Storm host Coffs Coast Tigers on Saturday at 2:30pm at Korora.

By David WIGLEY