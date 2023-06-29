School holidays art and craft show at Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden

THE Combined Art & Craft Group will be hosting an exhibition at the Botanic Garden from Saturday 1 July to Sunday 9 July.

The exhibition opens daily from 10am to 3pm.



The Combined Art & Craft Group is made up of local artists who get together for a week-long exhibition at the Botanic Garden during each of the school holidays.

After doing this for many years, it’s become a tradition at the gardens.

The exhibition features the handmade work of six local artists and on display will be paintings using various mediums by three of the artists, Isabella Brandli, Ivinnie Brown and Sue Roberts.

Papercraft art, which includes journals, friendship verses, bookmarks and cards, porcelain painting, stained glass suncatchers, and various knitted and crochet items are just a few of the various items on display by the other three artists, Marion Crear, Maxine Kohlhagen and Yvonne Smith.

Isabella prefers to work with mixed media and collage and produces some amazing pieces using lots of texture.

Her foray into painting began a few years ago, and during this time she has created her own style and occasionally produces a more traditional piece.

Well known for her pastel and pen-and-wash artworks, Ivinnie has many years of teaching experience and has completed many award-winning pieces of artwork during this time.

Sue works with several different mediums including watercolours, acrylic, pastel, oriental brush painting and has done some encaustic pieces of artwork.

Each of the three artists have their own style and create some interesting artwork that they enjoy doing.

Marion favours a range of different mediums.

She’ll be sharing her expertise with gelli printing which she uses for her journals, cards, bookmarks and collage work on canvases.

She’ll also be showing her sewn bags and pouches and jewellery.

Maxine dabbles in anything and everything.

She has done porcelain artwork for many years.

She’s particularly passionate about working with glass and making glass suncatchers and just recently has started making glass mosaic suncatchers.

She also makes journals using papers she has gelli printed for the covers.

Her love of knitting and crocheting goes back to her early childhood.

Yvonne loves to experiment using different products and ideas.

She makes hand-felted scarves, knits and crochets and also makes journals, books with quotes and cards.

This seasonal exhibition is a favourite for the participant artists.

“We especially love talking about what we do to the many people who call in for a look at the exhibition,” Combined Art & Craft Group artist Maxine Kohlhagen told News Of The Area.

“The Botanic Garden is a great place to visit.

“Do come along to have a look at the exhibition and maybe you’ll find something special for yourself, a family member or a friend, that has been made by a local artist.”

Entry to the exhibition is free.

By Andrea FERRARI