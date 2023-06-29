Artists in the Garden invite you to build a monument for a moment

ARTISTS in the Garden, the free, public art participation project taking place once a month in the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour, is building a tower at its next meeting.

“There was always going to be a constructed form at some stage of Artists in the Garden,” co-director James P Gilmour told News Of The Area.



For this creative expression, James was inspired by another of the meeting’s participating artists.

“When I saw details of the Sliced and Diced hands-on class making collaged poetry, it reminded me of early 20th century Russian Avant Garde art.

“I recalled Russian artist Vladimir Tatlin’s 1920’s design for a tower, Monument to the Third International,” he said.

Tatlin’s model was to be a third taller than the Eiffel Tower and a monument that could inspire all people towards a contemplative, meaningful and thoroughly modern future.

“Of course, it was never built as the cost was enormous, but the model he made is an inspiration, and the starting point for our afternoon monument,” said James.

Armed with a stack of bamboo, cloth and cardboard, James will guide and oversee the construction of a monument, “built and then dismantled over the afternoon. Come along and be part of making something as big as we can.”

Also on Sunday’s program is Atalanta Lloyd-Haynes’ popular ‘Playing with Clay’ workshop, plus a ‘drawing expression session’, both of which are created to be immersive for participants.

Spoken-word artists Jaiden Whitton, Amy Robinson and Jonny Lee will perform at the now well-known Speakers’ Corner and members of the Nambucca Valley Writers Group will read excerpts from their recent anthologies.

Visual artists will showcase works, featuring paintings, drawings, mixed media and more, including the sculpture of AITG regular favourite, Eric West.

“Artists in the Garden is where art and people meet,” said James.

“It’s the perfect setting to relax and experience both art making and art appreciation.”

Some musical improvisation from guitar and keyboard adds to the ambience of the event.

It’s free for both artists and the public to participate and runs from noon until 3pm at the Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour with the next monthly meeting taking place on Sunday, 2 July.

For more information see Facebook: Artists in the Garden, the website: www.artistsinthegarden.au or email info@artistsinthegarden.au

By Andrea FERRARI