Science and Engineering Challenge back at Wiigulga



SET to test the problem solving skills and creativity of Coffs Coast students, the Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC) returns to Woolgoolga in April.

The SEC is a nationwide science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) outreach program run by the University of Newcastle in partnership with communities, Rotary clubs and sponsors.



Through the SEC, students experience aspects of science and engineering they would not usually see in their school environment.

School teams are given real-world challenges, such as building earthquake-resistant towers, sending encrypted messages using light or constructing bridges.

The Challenge focuses on fun, practical, hands-on activities to inspire high school students.

Approximately 250 Year 10 students from eight state and private schools will be involved from the Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Bellingen, Dorrigo and Grafton areas.

The winning school can progress to regional, state and national levels.

Committee member Patty Delaney told News Of The Area, “The Year 10 students attending the event from schools across the Coffs Coast are at a stage when they are choosing their subjects for their final two years of school.

“The SEC encourages students to consider a career in science or engineering, and most importantly to study the enabling sciences in senior high school.”

According to the Australia’s STEM Workforce report (2020), Australians who have studied science, technology, engineering and mathematics are helping to solve the problems of the future – meeting electricity demand and generation needs, adapting to the changing climate, integrating AI into society and optimising healthcare for ageing populations.

“We are excited to have the Challenge back at Wiigulga Sports Complex in Woolgoolga,” said Patty.

“It is a perfect air conditioned venue for the event.”

“This is a great opportunity for our students to participate in a unique experience.”

Sponsorship for the event has been secured from Engineers Australia, Clarence Consultants and the Chief Scientist of New South Wales.

The local committee is now seeking volunteers to assist students on the day.

“Volunteers must have or obtain a current Working with Children Check and be able to commit to a two-hour briefing the afternoon before and then attend the whole event on Tuesday, 9 April,” said Patty.

For more information visit

www.newcastle.edu.au/college/engineering-science-environment/education/science-and-engineering-challenge.

The Science and Engineering Challenge will be held at the Wiigulga Sports and Multipurpose Centre on Tuesday 9 April from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

By Andrea FERRARI