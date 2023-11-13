Scotts Head School community comes together for Spring Fair

EVEN with the threat of wild spring weather, the Scotts Head Public School (SHPS) Spring Fair, held on the Friday evening of 27 October, was a resounding success.

Many dozens of families and visitors came along to enjoy a variety of well-planned fundraising activities which were facilitated by a purchased token system.



Activities included face painting, balloon twisting, fairy floss, treasure jar stall, plant and succulent stall, book stall, rock wall slide, jumping castle and giant bubble blowing on the field in between rain squalls.

Under cover, a variety of food was on offer, with the stalwart Rural Fire Service BBQ, and the always delightful Indonesian cuisine that the school is famous for, as well as live entertainment to accompany the casual meal.

Yarrahapinni CWA was also in attendance offering lots of baked goods, and all the profits were donated back to the school.

“A giant thanks to the wonderful integrated whole school drumming percussion and dancing performance for the grand finale, and all the mouthwatering food options made and served with love by our students, staff and parent/community helpers,” SHPS Principal Annie Balfour was thrilled to report.

The weather didn’t stop all the planned action from going ahead which made for a feast for all the senses.

By JEN HETHERINGTON