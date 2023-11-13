Mid North Coast indie sensations Blind Pretty perform live and free at 2NVR





THERE is something satisfying about listening to your favourite band or artist and smugly saying to friends, “I saw these guys play when they were just starting out.”

On Friday 17 November you will have a chance to catch a local band that is clearly going places when Blind Pretty play live and free at the Tewinga Studios of Nambucca Valley Radio, 2NVR.



The Mid North Coast’s indie/alternative rock outfit Blind Pretty will be performing live to air and in front of a studio audience as a part of 2NVR’s Studio 3 Live Series.

Blind Pretty are Ned Ambrose from Valla, Beau Hussell from Nambucca, Jesse Falzon from Eungai, and Della Baldwin from Toormina.

Launching onto the live music scene with a critically acclaimed performance at this year’s Macksville Laneway Festival, the uber talented crew have been turning heads with tracks such as Hold me Down and Getting Better showing that they are just as at home in the studio as they are on the stage.

Their sound is in the ballpark of Spacey Jane, Steve Lacy or Sam Fender but for older music lovers, think of a mellower and somehow tighter version of The Cars.

“Nambucca Valley Radio invites you to be part of their live audience when they present Blind Pretty live and free,” a 2NVR spokesperson said.

The performance is open to the public free of charge at the Tewinga Studios of 2NVR and will begin at 6:00pm on Friday 17 November 2023 and will go through until 8:00pm.

2NVR also invites you to bring along your own drinks and nibbles to the event.

Should you be unable to come along, the performance will be broadcast live on 105.9FM and streamed via www.2nvr.org.au

By Mick BIRTLES