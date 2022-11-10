Sea Shepherd to host beach clean up event at Jetty foreshores

SEA SHEPHERD will host a beach clean up event at Coffs Jetty on Sunday, 20 November from 8.30am to 12pm.

“The emphasis is on cleaning up the jetty foreshore as well as raising awareness and education about marine pollution, protecting marine life, and keeping our shorelines clean,” said Darren Squibb, Sea Shepherd.



The event is open to the public and families are welcome.

Children are to be under parental supervision.

“Sturdy enclosed shoes and gloves are essential, and bringing your own sunscreen and water bottle is recommended.

“Sea Shepherd merchandise will also be available for purchase at the marquee on the day,” Darren said.

The Sea Shepherd marquee will be set up adjacent to the jetty entrance.