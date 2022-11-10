Workshop shares tips on how to spot a scam

SCAMS Awareness Week (7-11 November) reports reveal scams are becoming more prevalent in the age of technology.

Sarah Megginson, money expert at Finder, an online financial comparison service, said, “Aussies have been inundated with fraudulent text and phone calls in recent years, and know how easy it can be to fall victim to these scams.



“Telcos are now taking a more active approach to deter these scams, but it’s still important to know how to spot one.”

Megginson urged Aussies to ignore calls from unknown numbers.

“Let the caller go to voicemail.

“If they leave a number, you can check if it matches a real business online.

“Be especially cautious if you get a message in WhatsApp or on Facebook claiming to be from a relative who has lost their phone and now needs help.

“This is the so-called ‘Mum scam’ and is responsible for $2.6 million in losses in the first seven months of the year.”

Don’t ever reply to or click on links in text messages, she warned, as these could link to viruses and other nasties, or fake sites looking to steal your personal data.

Read text messages carefully.

“Poor grammar and spelling are often a giveaway that the SMS is fraudulent.”

To support Coffs Harbour locals the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC), NBN and Coffs Harbour Libraries are rallying for the community with a free Avoiding Online Scams and Tricks scam awareness workshop on Tuesday, 15 November at the CHNC.

“An array of community members have in recent times had their information stolen,” Di Woods, manager at CHNC told News Of The Area.

“Thousands of community members every year are scammed, with many losing thousands of dollars.

“Scammers are becoming increasingly clever in who and how they target.

“Some of the local scams are being linked to indications that police are searching for someone who is in danger,” said Di.

However, scams can come in many formats, with scammers trying any strategy to get someone to open a link.

“We recognise with recent large companies having data breaches that many people are seeking information on how to protect themselves and their data.”

This concern is shared by both those who are very familiar with technology or new to online platforms.

“There are definitely key signs to look for to tell whether something might be a scam,” said Di.

Often scammers appear or claim they are contacting you from government or credit agencies or use strategies to entice you to open a link.

“The workshop will cover: knowing what signs to look for, what to do if you think you may have been scammed.

“The best way to avoid scams is to prepare yourself with knowledge and prevent one,” she said.

People can book via www.chnc.com.au/events/ or by calling Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on (02) 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI