Seaside Singers dare to dream with new Musical Director



THE Seaside Singers are daring to dream under the leadership of new Musical Director Robyne Egan.

In 2022, stalwart group leader Christine Latham left the area, leaving the popular singing ensemble without a musical director.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Rising to the challenge, Robyne Egan stepped up out of the alto ranks, taking on the role of Conductor and then Musical Director.

“Robyne is juggling the volunteer Musical Director position with family and child-minding duties,” Irene Heywood of the Seaside Singers told News Of The Area.

“Her musical skills and leadership style has not only enhanced the enjoyment of the singers but ensured an exciting entertainment experience for audiences.”

The Seaside Singers have been delighting the residents of the Tomaree Peninsula in Port Stephens since March 2009 with their repertoire of popular music designed to get your toes tapping and endorphins flowing.

Since that time they have performed at least two concerts a year, the first traditionally during Seniors Week and the second in Spring.

Fresh from their well-received pop-up concerts in Nelson Bay and Salamander Bay during Seniors Week, the Seaside Singers will be presenting an Autumn Concert this year, performing songs related to the theme of ‘Dare To Dream’.

“The theme includes favourites like ‘Love is in the Air’ and ‘Dance Me to the End of Love’, along with some ever-popular songs and a couple that may be lesser known but have been given the special Seaside Singers treatment by music mistress Jenny Bolton,” Irene said.

Musical Director Robyne Egan said the Autumn Concert was “coming together beautifully”.

“Our latest repertoire showcases the choir’s versatility as well as beautiful harmonies.

“Our singers move easily between different musical styles, performing popular songs from various decades, and are rearing to perform in front of an audience.

“As such we are inviting the community to experience Dare To Dream on 11 May,” she said.

For more information visit the Seaside Singers website.

By Marian SAMPSON