Walking track work at Tomaree Headland



WALKING track access to the summit of Tomaree Headland will change during May as the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) completes maintenance to tracks and heritage restoration works at Fort Tomaree.

The iconic Tomaree Headland Summit walk, including the summit, will remain open during the critical two week maintenance program starting 1 May, however detours will be in place.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The works are part of a $50,000 maintenance and restoration project focused on the World War II Gun Emplacement precinct and picnic area,” said a spokesperson for the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.

“These works will allow for essential maintenance and repairs to improve safety for visitors on the red-bricked pathways from the gun emplacements and main carpark to the summit.”

Visitors are asked to follow the detours, as these will change over the course of the maintenance program.

Regular users of the track are especially urged to look for the signs as usual routes will be impacted.

The heritage restoration works are part of the Tomaree Coastal Walk Master Plan’s ongoing infrastructure improvements for Tomaree National Park.

Works taking place as part of this current project include:

· improving visitor safety by sealing the red-bricked paved track with a non-slip surface, on track sections linking the Summit Track to the first staircase, and from the staircase towards the Gun Emplacements

· improving track definition to support protection of heritage assets.

· vegetation works to reduce erosion, combat weeds and preserve heritage assets.

· maintenance of the gun emplacements’ heritage structures, including the command and observation posts, to help prepare for further assessment and infrastructure improvements.

The Summit Walk is part of the spectacular Tomaree Coastal Walk opened in September 2023 to create a continuous 27-kilometre walk linking Tomaree Headland to Birubi Point at Anna Bay.

More information about the changes to walking track access the summit and temporary track closures can be found on the Alerts page of the NPWS website.