Season comes to a close for Camden Haven Eagles under 16s



THE Camden Haven Eagles Under 16s faced off against the Old Bar Pirates in their final game of the season on Saturday, 3 August, marking the conclusion of the junior rugby league journey for many of their players.

As the curtain raiser to the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays’ match, the Eagles were determined to put on a strong performance and finish their season with a win.

Old Bar had different ideas however, swiftly setting the tone of the game.

Jake Hunter was first to cross the line for the Pirates in their opening set of six.

Beau Sanbrook then returned serve, breaking through the Pirates defensive line to score.

Gaskin-Hogan’s successful conversion levelled the game at 6-6.

Undeterred, the Pirates’ Sam Lewis then scored two consecutive tries, both of which were reliably converted by Robertson.

As the halftime siren sounded, the Pirates led 18-6.

The Pirates continued to dominate in the second half with a quick try to Jim Mitchell and another successful conversion to Robertson.

Down 24-6, the consistent efforts of Eagles captain Deegan Wallace eventually paid off for his team, crossing the line out wide to narrow the gap.

Gaskin-Hogan’s kick found its mark again, bringing the score to 24-12.

Just before the final whistle blew, Pirates player Cooper Spurling scored the last try of the match, with the match ending 28-12 in Old Bar’s favour.

Pirates captain Frazer Merrick said it was a tough game for his side.

“The boys from Camden Haven were really competitive and made us work hard for the points,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the team’s effort and the win is a great confidence booster going into the semis.”

Despite the loss, Eagles captain Deegan Wallace was still happy with his team’s performance.

“Going into the game we knew the Pirates would be tough competition,” he said.

“The result wasn’t how we wanted to end our season, but the boys all pulled together and played well as a team.”

By Kim AMBROSE

