Nambucca Bowls Report



LAST week was the Club’s 75th Anniversary week running from Tuesday to Sunday.

The Wednesday Men’s Open Pairs, with $500 prize money, was over two games of 10 ends and won by Terry Steele and Adam Rostron, 2 wins, 15 ends, with Graham Hunt and Graham Horne 2 wins, 12 ends and 13 margin beating Wayne Dargan and Peter Fredericks 2/12 and 9 on a countback for second and third.

The Lucky Bowlers were Rhonda and Geoff Kerr from Merimbula. Unfortunately, they got no prize for the longest drive.

Friday 3 Bowl Triples, again had $500 prizemoney and drew a field of 64 players.

Winners were Trevor Hannaford, Bertie Ruane and Owen Smith. Runners up Alan Foote, Alan Cosgrave and Bruce Mason with Peri McNally, Dirk Winwood and Mick Boyle third.

The Lucky team was Michael Thomas, Jeff Thorne and Paul Ward and the Lucky Bowler was Chris Brownlie.

Sat Aug 3 was a Family Day which saw a big attendance both inside with the live music and outside’s jumping castles, etc., proving very popular with the younger folk.

Sunday’s Presidents Fours attracted 80 bowlers who played two games of 10 ends where there were no losers, and then in for Rita’s Bistro Smorgasbord which was just sensational.

Various presentations were awarded and culminated with the official unveiling of the John Hunt Green, recognising John’s long service to the Club.

The Club Pairs Entry Sheet is on the board and closes Aug 18 for a Sept 7 start.

The Nissan Breakaway Consistency scores have been updated and Maurie Roberts leads with 40 pts. Ken Brown has 38 and Bonsai Coughlin and Tony Stokes are on 36. Plenty of time for those even further back to catch up and win the Breakaway Gold Coast holiday.

By Charlie POTTER