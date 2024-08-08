

PARK Beach Women’s Bowling Club held its 2 day Sapphire Triples Carnival last week, hosting 28 teams and proudly sponsored by Tolemans Showcase Jewellers at Park Beach Plaza

Results were:

1st: Chris Myers, Carol White & Linda O’Reilly (south Tamworth)

2nd: Judy Monks, Carol Dodds (Park Beach) & Helen Hoffman (Urunga)

3rd: Margo Parker, Melyn Fleming & Roe Martin (Soith West Rocks)

4th: Carolyn Boydon, Rae Gurber & Ainsley Wroe (Woolgoolga)

5th: Candy Nixon, Merle King (STH Grafton) & Sue Jacquin (Grafton District Ex-Services)

Tuesday AM winners: Janine Brown, Genevieve-Staunton-Latimer (Park Beach) & Mel Le Strange (STH Tamworth)

Tuesday PM winners: Jan Slater, Kaylene Cutmore & Denise Hargraves (Park Beach)

Wednesday AM winners: Elaine Tindall (Sawtell), Lyndy McLeod & Ann Worboys (Park Beach)

Wednesday PM winners: Mandi Monck, Christine Sheridan & Ruth Jupp (Park Beach)

Winner of the Sapphire ring donated by Toleman Showcase Jewellers was Paul Baily from the Gold Coast

Friday mixed pairs 2nd August

A Stone , J Phillips def K Elliott , and S Bailey 24/19

J Rodwell, R Oakley def R Coffey, C Cutt 25/7

K and T Blow def M and B Arundle 22/11

J and S Hollis def R and M DeMeio 16/15

P Poulton, E Kidd def P Elliott, T Aarts 17/14

c Sheridan, M Monck def R Jupp, C Garrett 33/7

D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def J and B Jones 16/13

D Lindner, G Duffey def N McVicar, L Loadsman 19/15

G and A McInerney def Y and G Hinsley 18/8

D Futcher, R Lane def D and G Herron 15/14

By Mandy TRENGOVE