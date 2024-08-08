Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 8, 2024 The winners of the sapphire triples. PARK Beach Women’s Bowling Club held its 2 day Sapphire Triples Carnival last week, hosting 28 teams and proudly sponsored by Tolemans Showcase Jewellers at Park Beach Plaza Results were: 1st: Chris Myers, Carol White & Linda O’Reilly (south Tamworth) 2nd: Judy Monks, Carol Dodds (Park Beach) & Helen Hoffman (Urunga) 3rd: Margo Parker, Melyn Fleming & Roe Martin (Soith West Rocks) 4th: Carolyn Boydon, Rae Gurber & Ainsley Wroe (Woolgoolga) 5th: Candy Nixon, Merle King (STH Grafton) & Sue Jacquin (Grafton District Ex-Services) Tuesday AM winners: Janine Brown, Genevieve-Staunton-Latimer (Park Beach) & Mel Le Strange (STH Tamworth) Tuesday PM winners: Jan Slater, Kaylene Cutmore & Denise Hargraves (Park Beach) Wednesday AM winners: Elaine Tindall (Sawtell), Lyndy McLeod & Ann Worboys (Park Beach) Wednesday PM winners: Mandi Monck, Christine Sheridan & Ruth Jupp (Park Beach) Winner of the Sapphire ring donated by Toleman Showcase Jewellers was Paul Baily from the Gold Coast Friday mixed pairs 2nd August A Stone , J Phillips def K Elliott , and S Bailey 24/19 J Rodwell, R Oakley def R Coffey, C Cutt 25/7 K and T Blow def M and B Arundle 22/11 J and S Hollis def R and M DeMeio 16/15 P Poulton, E Kidd def P Elliott, T Aarts 17/14 c Sheridan, M Monck def R Jupp, C Garrett 33/7 D Hargraves, Y Schmidt def J and B Jones 16/13 D Lindner, G Duffey def N McVicar, L Loadsman 19/15 G and A McInerney def Y and G Hinsley 18/8 D Futcher, R Lane def D and G Herron 15/14 By Mandy TRENGOVE