11,400 seatbelt penalties issued across New South Wales in 21 days



IN the first 21 days of camera enforcement of seatbelt usage, more than 11,400 penalties have been issued across New South Wales – about three-quarters of which were for incorrect use of a seatbelt, which attracts a $410 fine and three demerit points.

The rate of non-compliance is about two-and-a-half times more than was expected before the mobile phone detection camera network began enforcing seatbelt offences on July 1.

In three weeks, more seatbelt offences have been detected by the cameras than the total number of seatbelt fines issued by NSW Police in 2023.

In the five years up to the end of 2023, 149 people died on NSW roads not wearing a seatbelt – about fifteen percent of all vehicle occupant deaths.

Pictures taken by the camera network have revealed some very unsafe incidents, including babies being held and fed in the front seat completely unrestrained, and multiple children unrestrained sharing the front seat with adults.

At the current rate, more than 100,000 fines will be issued by seatbelt cameras in the first twelve months.

Minister for Roads John Graham said he was surprised by the numbers.

“We knew there was a problem with seatbelt compliance among a small section of motorists and passengers, but the reality is it is worse than expected and we need this to serve as a wake up call.”