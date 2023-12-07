Second gold for Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience in Tourism Awards



COFFS Harbour’s tourism has again been recognised at the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards, with gold going to the Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience in the ‘Excellence In Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Tourism Experience’ category for the second time.

Now in its 33rd year, the NSW Tourism Awards celebrate business excellence, acknowledge business innovation and reward exceptional customer service.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Giingan Experience representatives will now go on to represent NSW at the 2023 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin on Friday 15 March, and will be up against initiatives such as the Wintjiri Wiru drone experience at Uluru.

The Giingan Experience is held at ‘Niigi Niigi’ (Sealy Lookout), an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people within the Orara East State Forest.

Guests are immersed in Gumbaynggirr culture through stories, songs, language and the uses of native plants.

By taking part in the experience, guests make a direct contribution to the revitalisation of Gumbaynggirr language and culture.

The Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience operates under the auspices of the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC).

“We are driven by our culture, and by the knowledge that we are competing against time to revitalise the Gumbaynggirr language,” the BMNAC website states.

The Giingan experience offers guests an enriching cultural experience and also offers the Gumbaynggirr community opportunities to participate and experience speaking traditional language and to practise culture on Country.

The CEO of BMNAC, Clark Webb, also received a bronze award for his Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours paddleboard tours.

“We are very humbled to be the recipient of this award and we hope that our work encourages Aboriginal communities to look into tourism as a way to support cultural revitalisation, share knowledge, lead better ecological practices and support the self-sustainability of communities.

“Aboriginal cultural tourism is central to the tourism industry and we hope more cultural products grow.”

By Andrew VIVIAN