Forestry Corp complete roadworks in local state forests



ROADWORKS in two Mid North Coast state forests are expected to be completed this month as Forestry Corporation works to maintain effective access ahead of bushfire season.

Forestry Corporation maintains a statewide network of 60,000 kilometres (km) of roads and trails.



A major program of works has recently been focused on repairing flood-damaged roads, bridges and culverts.

Two causeways in Barcoongere State Forest and the Slaters Road culvert crossing in Wedding Bells State Forest near Coffs Harbour have been earmarked for completion this December.

More than half of the state forest road network, some 30,000 km, that Forestry Corporation maintains is located within areas that were impacted by flooding last year.

Extreme weather events damaged between 10,000 and 15,000 kilometres of forest roads.

In response, the NSW Government provided $60 million in funding, spread over three years from 2022, to complete necessary repair works and ensure the community continues to have access to State forests for a wide-range of uses.

Under the Forest Infrastructure and Repair Program (FIRP), Forestry Corporation has worked to plan and complete a long list of projects in state forests.

Forestry Corporation’s Project Supervisor, Forest Infrastructure, Peter Walsh said more than 100 projects have now been completed under FIRP and a further 130 projects are currently in a planning or implementation stage across New South Wales.

Mr Walsh said the massive schedule of works had brought significant benefits to regional economies while restoring road access for visitors to state forests.

“To date, fifteen major bridges have been replaced, four major landslips have been repaired, more than 1000 kilometres of roads have been upgraded, twelve quarries have been expanded and 85 crossings repaired,” said Mr Walsh.

“Restoring and improving vehicle access to the forest estate has been a major focus for Forestry Corporation over the past year with these major works creating employment and adding significantly to regional economies.

“A considered approach has been taken to the planning and construction of road, bridge and causeway repairs ahead of the bushfire season to ensure our forestry firefighters have improved access to fire trails and roads that were compromised by flooding.”

By Andrea FERRARI