Seeing Eye Dog appeal’s super success at Coffs Petbarn

PETBARN Coffs Harbour is leading the fundraising tally board in the 10th annual Petbarn Foundation and Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs appeal.

“The Coffs Coast area stands out in their dedication to supporting people who are blind or have low vision,” Janelle Bloxom, Petbarn Foundation manager, who lives in Coffs Harbour, told News Of The Area.



“Within just two weeks, Petbarn Coffs Harbour customers have donated an impressive $4,000, making the team the top fundraising store for Vision Australia in the North Coast region.

“The generosity shown towards this national campaign at a local level will have undeniably made a positive impact on the lives of those who are living with the disability,” she said.

The campaign is doing an online double donation day the weekend of 27 and 28 July, where every dollar donated at https://www.charidy.com/pbfsed will be doubled.

This is a final big push before the month-long campaign closes at the end of July.

It takes $50,000 to teach a Seeing Eye Dog the skills it needs, so this year’s $1-million target will help train 20 Seeing Eye Dogs to support Australians who are blind or have low vision.

Training begins from eight weeks of age, where puppies begin to learn basic socialisation skills from volunteer carers supported by puppy development trainers.

At about 12 months of age, they progress to as long as five months of expert training with a specialised instructor.

Janelle Bloxsom, said, “we’re very proud this partnership with Vision Australia is now in its 10th year and has been instrumental in supporting Australians who are blind or have low vision with these amazing dogs who provide companionship, independence and contribute to a better quality of life.

“We’re so grateful for the generous support from the community for the Petbarn Foundation Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal over the years.

“We are aiming to again reach the $1-million milestone with 100 percent of donations going directly to Vision Australia to help train Seeing Eye Dog puppies and make an invaluable difference to the lives of another 20 Australians.”

By Andrea FERRARI