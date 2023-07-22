Steam engine whistle-off salutes tradition at Glenreagh Timberfest

HISTORIC traditions will be celebrated at Timberfest next Saturday, 29 July, as the small village of Glenreagh opens its recreation grounds for one of the region’s most-popular community festivals.

A first this year is the steam engine ‘whistle off’ with some traction engine vehicles moving around the festival area.



Event organiser Rikki Centinich said things were getting organised.

“The set-up has well and truly started to take place this week as steam engine expert enthusiasts have started to transport some of the oldest steam engines in Australia to the Glenreagh Recreation Grounds.”

The steam engine collectors are a chatty crew and encourage people to ask them about their vintage vehicles.

“Portable steam engines were the primary means of driving all sorts of equipment, from shearing plants, electric generators, water pumps, chaff cutters and stone crushers, they can tell you all about the story of working steam engines.”

This year Timberfest will build on a popular past theme of having a number of interactive demonstrations from various artisans from across the Clarence Valley.

This year’s demos include saddlers, blade-smiths, wood turners, leather workers and blacksmiths.

“This adds a special element to the festival and allows our attendees to see how things were done in the old days,” said Rikki.

Another high point of the traditions is the wood chop.

The North Coast Axemen Association will be competing with axes and saws from 10am through to 4pm.

There will also be the famous tree climb demonstration.

Summing up some of the many drawcards, Rikki said, “people coming to Timberfest will have the opportunity to engage in various workshops, talks and hands-on activities, as well as enjoy over 84 market stalls, steam displays, artisan demonstrations, delicious food and enough kids entertainment to keep your little ones busy for hours,” she said.

“With a captivating blend of the town’s country living, live music and community, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees from all walks of life.”

The organisers admit parking can be a pain, and requires planning.

To help with minimising the number of cars at the festival grounds they have increased the number of shuttle buses in Glenreagh taking people to and from the reserve.

“Our attendees can park in the township and jump on a shuttle bus, which will avoid the queuing traffic and take them straight into the grounds,” said Rikki.

“As last year’s festival had record crowds, this year we decided to move online and presell tickets to help with a smoother and quicker entry into the festival grounds.

“We are very excited that our online tickets for the festival are selling fast,” she said.

“As the anticipation grows, festival-goers are advised to purchase their tickets and parking passes online.”

Timberfest is on from 9am – 4.30pm with the well-known country rock band The Black Cows closing the event and taking the stage at 3.15pm.

“There is plenty of kids’ entertainment all day, so we encourage families to make the drive out to Glenreagh after the kids’ sports in the morning and enjoy the afternoon.”

Organisers advise taking a rug or chair to sit back and take in the entertainment.

The day is sponsored by Urunga Chainsaw and Mowers, First Super & Paradox Media.

For more information visit the official Timber Festival website www.glenreaghtimberfestival.com.au

By Andrea FERRARI