Woolgoolga Art Gallery All Class exhibition by the students of Col South

FROM beginners to experienced, the artists showing their works at Woolgoolga Art Gallery’s upcoming ‘All Class’ exhibition are all students of local legend and inspirational tutor Col South.

Opening night is Friday 28 July at 6pm and the works will be on display until 26 August.



It’s a show celebrating the pleasing efforts of the students.

The master motivator of artistic talents, Col South, told News Of The Area, “All Class is an exhibition of work from the Monday pen and wash class and the Wednesday oil class.

“The exhibition includes work from more experienced artists as well as the work of beginners,” he said.

“As the tutor I am delighted with the level of achievement of the students in the classes,” said Col.

Just finishing up at Woolgoolga Art Gallery is Karen Thio’s magical and whimsical exhibition titled ‘A Flurry of Fairy Wrens’, which will close on Tuesday 25 July.

“I have been involved in group exhibitions previously, but putting on a solo exhibition is something else,” Karen told NOTA.

“I have been humbled by how many people have visited the gallery, enjoyed my work and provided great feedback.

“Opening night was a blast, a party with great food, live music and at least 70 people enjoying the vibe.

“Putting on an exhibition was all I thought it should be, an audience for my work and a celebration,” she said.

Another important date for Woolgoolga Art Gallery is the closing date for submissions to ‘Lillipilli’, WAG’s annual exhibition and art prize.

Entries close 4pm Friday 11 August.

The Lillipilli exhibition opens September 1 and ends on October 2.

Entries are open to all and every year attracts artists from interstate as well as local artists.

There are monetary prizes to be won across seven categories, in addition to the prestigious Woolgoolga Art Prize.

The categories are: Landscape, Living Form, Still Life, Photography/Digital Images, 2D Works (Fabric, Collage, Prints etc), 3D Works (Ceramics, Glass, Wood, Metalwork etc) and Young Artists (15-18yrs).

All exhibits must be for sale and once sold must remain on display for the duration of the exhibition.

See WAG’s website for all entry details, www.woolgoolgagallery.com.au/exhibitions/

Woolgoolga Art Gallery is at 73 Turon Parade Woolgoolga.

By Andrea FERRARI