SES Stroud delivers timely tips to help residents cope with rains



STROUD State Emergency Service (SES) representatives are asking residents and visitors alike to act on some timely self-help tips that could save everyone a lot of headache with the ongoing autumn downpours, and into the future.

“Water entering the house via floor drains and toilet bowls is caused by storm water entering sewerage systems,” Stroud SES Deputy Commander Greg Snape told NOTA.



“Place a towel over the floor drain and place a large garbage bag full of sand, soil or even water on top of the drain – the towel prevents the drain grate puncturing the bag.

“Place a large garbage bag full of water into the toilet bowl – do not use sand or soil in this situation – and if water continues to flow out, carefully add another bag of sand, soil or water on top of the original bag to increase the weight.”

Hail-damaged skylights, an incredible inconvenience often overlooked, can be temporarily covered by unfolding an umbrella through the skylight, pulling the handle down until it covers the hole, and hanging some weight to prevent the cover from moving.

“Where a ceiling may be in danger of collapse due to water ingress, consider poking a small hole in the ceiling where the water is collecting, such as with a screwdriver, and collect the relief leak with a bucket or bin,” Greg advised.

“Any water coming through light fittings or power points need to be isolated immediately at the switchboard, and a qualified electrician contacted to repair water-damaged equipment.

“Cracked roof tiles should be removed and reinstalled later by someone able to work on roofs, and cracked windows/doors can be taped up from inside.

“If it is safe, open the door or window, place plastic over the edge and side, and close it again to hold it in place.”

Emergency sandbags can be fashioned out of garbage bags full of soil, potting mix, or water, but gravel is too coarse to allow the bag to conform to surfaces.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

