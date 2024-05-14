Sustainable Living Festival comes to Medowie



ECONETWORK Port Stephens and the Homegrown Markets have combined to bring a Sustainable Living Festival to Medowie this weekend.

The Festival will be held at Medowie Community Centre and the Lions Park on Ferodale Road (opposite the shops) on Saturday 18 May from 9am-2pm.



“Join us for an exciting community day full of workshops, activities, live entertainment, local community groups, speakers, a huge market, street food, live tunes, kids zone, preloved stalls, gourmet produce and more, featuring a host of sustainable initiatives!” said EcoNetwork secretary Alison Rogers.

Check out some eco-friendly and handmade wares in the marketplace, enjoy a delicious street food picnic and attend a talk or workshop on sustainable living delivered by industry experts.

“There’s something for everyone – plenty of activities for little and big kids alike, live entertainment, delectable food and prizes to be won.

“Wonderful prizes are on offer – a balloon ride with Balloon Aloft, a family koala encounter and a conservation encounter at Oakvale Wildlife Park, a family pass to Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters, an annual family pass to the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, photography from Mathew Spillard, artwork from Wallum Art Space and book vouchers from Readers Retreat.”

The Sustainable Living Festival is sponsored by Hunter Water, Port Stephens Council and the Hunter Region Landcare Network.

