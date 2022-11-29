Sharks Return to the Coffs Coast in 2023

THE Cronulla Sharks return to the Coffs Coast for round 12 of the 2023 NRL Premiership on Saturday May 20 to face the Newcastle Knights at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Sharks have made the Coffs Coast a home from home and somewhat of a fortress after recording 38-10 and 18-10 wins over the Gold Coast Titans in 2021 and 2022.

The match will be an opportunity for local supporters to welcome a new NRL team who are likely to bring a vocal travelling contingent to spice up the atmosphere.

Coffs Harbour Mayor and sports enthusiast Paul Amos is expecting another bumper crowd.

“Where else in regional NSW can you enjoy spectacular sporting facilities right where the mountains meet the sea as you can at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium?” he said.

“The Sharks and their supporters have made the Coffs Coast and the stadium their home away from home for very good reasons – and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them back.

“I’m sure we can guarantee another sell-out and a fantastic experience.”

The community will welcome back home grown talent Locky Miller, who broke into the Sharks first team in his debut year following a transition from the Rugby 7s national team.

The former Sawtell Panthers captain and SCU Marlins player didn’t feature in the last NRL match at Coffs Harbour but made an impact shortly after, scoring scintillating tries that earned him Rookie of the Year at the Sharks.

The Sharks hit a purple patch after their last visit to Coffs Harbour with a three match winning streak including impressive wins against the Storm and the Cowboys to set up a second place finish on the ladder.

Fan favourite Nicho Hynes returns to wow the crowd after capping off a sensational season and winning the 2022 Dally M Medal.

By David WIGLEY