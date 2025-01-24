Small group, big impact: Yarrahapinni CWA celebrate successful year



A SMALL but mighty group, the Yarrahapinni Branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) continued to punch above their weight in 2024.

The Branch, which encompasses the areas of Scotts Head, Stuarts Point and Eungai, fundraised to support a range of vital causes throughout the year.



“For such a small branch the ladies raised a considerable amount of money for distribution to various causes including the ambulance and child flight services, rural bush doctors, medical research, guide dogs and several of the CWA state causes,” said Branch President Diana Oakes.

“[We also supported] the presentation of six education grants to students moving into secondary education – two students each from Scotts Head, Stuarts Point and Eungai Primary Schools.”

The Branch continues to support CWA Mid North Coast Group activities, with members attending the AGM and council meetings in Harrington, Kempsey and Lake Cathie.

Members also enjoyed a Group Friendship Day, Group Ag and Environment/Handcraft Day and a Group International Day.

In May the State President, together with the Mid North Coast Group President, visited the Branch for lunch, along with members of the Nambucca Valley Evening Branch.

The 2024 CWA State Conference was held in Coffs Harbour with 211 branches represented by 448 delegates, and approximately 300 observers.

“Thirty-six motions were put forward plus an urgency motion related to CWA’s steadfast commitment to combating domestic and family violence,” Diana said.

“This motion was passed unanimously, and of the other motions only six were lost.

“Each of the guest speakers addressed current issues within our communities and were very well received.”

The Branch also said goodbye to treasured member Pam Rogers in 2024, who was involved with the CWA for 45 years.

“During those years Pam held the positions of Group Patron, Group President and Group Vice President as well as holding office bearer positions at branch level,” Diana said.

“She was a devoted community worker and supporter.

“Pam was famous for her delicious mushroom tarts.

“She will be very much missed.”

The Branch’s first meeting for 2025 will be held on Tuesday, 11 February at 1:30 pm in the Recreational Hut, Short Street, Scotts Head.

“You don’t have to be a good cook or even to like cooking or be an accomplished needleworker to join CWA,” Diana said.

“You just need to enjoy the company of other women, like learning new things and supporting our community.

“Do come along.”

By Jen HETHERINGTON