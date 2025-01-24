Coffs Harbour business owner shortlisted for prestigious finance industry award



COFFS business owner Duane Mengel has been shortlisted for a prestigious “Better Business Award”.

The Mortgage Choice owner is a finalist for Regional Broker of the Year and Best Customer Service (Individual).



The awards are run by The Adviser Magazine and are open to all mortgage brokers across Australia.

“Being named a finalist in these categories is such an incredible honour,” Mr Mengel told News Of The Area.

“It’s truly humbling to see the work we do recognised, and it’s a wonderful reminder of the difference we’re making.

“For me, this role is about more than just numbers, it’s about connecting with people, understanding their unique needs, and guiding them towards their financial goals.

Mr Mengel and his wife and business partner Louise, each have over 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry and are passionate about helping locals achieve their property dreams.

“It’s what inspires us every day.

“As a business owner and local parent, this recognition also reflects the importance of community.

“Louise and I take great pride in supporting a number of local sports clubs, not just through sponsorships but by actively participating and getting involved.

“Giving back in this way is our way of creating opportunities for the next generation in this fantastic community we’re fortunate to be a part of.”

The Better Business Awards 2025 finalist list features over 700 high-achieving professionals from right across Australia competing for 20 submission-based categories.

The winners for each state and territory will be announced at award ceremonies around the country, with the NSW/ACT dinner taking place on 3 April at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney.

“It’s an honour to be acknowledged among the best in the industry, and we’re proud to represent the Coffs Coast on a national stage.”

By Andrea FERRARI