Hooked on the Camden Haven



THE past week has seen our coastline experience a period of significant swell, presenting challenging conditions for anglers.

Looking ahead we will see a break in the weather with the forecast for the upcoming long weekend that morning outings may offer the most favourable fishing opportunities, especially on Sunday.



The powerful swell that swept through the Camden Haven region last week made beach fishing a challenging endeavour, with only the most sheltered spots offering any resemblance of calm. Despite these interesting conditions, anglers have managed to encounter some impressive bream and whiting throughout the area.

Beach worms and pipis have proven to be the most effective baits for enticing these species. Moreover, the presence of tailor is expected to increase in the coming days.

Rock fishing enthusiasts have reported reasonable catches of mulloway.

Lake Cathie has also held a surge of whiting activity between both bridges and entrance.

The Hastings River has been popular for mulloway this week with the recent rainfall.

A variety of techniques have proven successful, including lure fishing and live bait.

Focus your efforts on the north breakwall for potential encounters with school-sized fish, with the south breakwall also offering a chance for a larger catch.

Whiting have also been a prominent catch before the rainfall, with particularly strong reports coming from the vicinity of Pelican Island and Limeburners.

The breakwalls have yielded a few nice bream, along with the occasional luderick.

Beach fishing for bream and whiting has remained consistent, with positive reports emanating from the northern end of Lighthouse in Port Macquarie and the more sheltered coastal areas.

Live beach worms have been the most effective bait.

Offshore fishing has been hampered by unfavourable weather conditions. However, those who ventured out mid-week reported impressive catches of snapper and pearl perch in approximately fifty metres of water.

The FAD continues to attract large numbers of mahi mahi, providing ample opportunity for anglers seeking a fresh seafood dinner.

After the consistent southerly winds this past week I wouldn’t be surprised if Plomer Bay and reefs of Port Macquarie hold mackerel and marlin for those looking for some top water action.

Further north in the Macleay River region, flathead numbers remain consistent in the river with both the breakwalls providing some nice fish on both bait and lures.

Bream numbers remain above average, although daylight catches are dominated by undersized specimens, with many keepers being taken at night.

Offshore we should see a few boats head out after last weekend’s weather wipe-out.

I would be targeting a mackerel or wahoo if the water temperature and clarity are ideal.

By Kate SHELTON