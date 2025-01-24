Figures show Camden Haven boaties responsible for fewer rescues than state average



BOATERS across the Camden Haven continue to heed the advice of marine rescuers, despite figures showing 2024 was another “demanding year” for coastal areas – including Port Macquarie and Forster-Tuncurry.

Across NSW, a total of 10,539 people were safely returned to shore after 4735 search and rescue missions and 1364 emergency responses.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Radio operators took a combined 242,586 calls, including 99 maydays, and kept watch over almost 285,000 people on board more than 76,000 logged-on vessels.

“Radio operators are the link between the land and the sea,” said Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell.

“They are often the first voice heard by a boater in distress [and] play a crucial role in search and rescue responses.

“Boaters should feel assured that Marine Rescue NSW volunteers are available around the clock.”

A total of 805 people were safely returned to shore across all nine Mid North Coast units.

These being Camden Haven, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Trial Bay, Lord Howe Island, Port Macquarie, Crowdy Harrington and Forster/Tuncurry.

The units performed a combined 386 search and rescue missions, including 201 emergency responses.

Locations of highest demand were Forster/Tuncurry, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour with Forster/Tuncurry and Woolgoolga setting new records.

Lake Macquarie in the Hunter was the busiest unit in the state, completing 652 search and rescue missions.

Many callouts continue to be the result of poor boat maintenance, with engine, battery, and fuel issues accounting for 60 percent of all incidents attended by Marine Rescue NSW.

Boaters are urged to follow these steps to stay safe:

– Log On and Off with Marine Rescue via VHF Channel 16 or use the free Marine Rescue NSW app available for iOS and Android devices.

– Make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket.

– Make sure your vessel’s engine and battery are working.

– Make sure you have enough fuel and some in reserve.

– Always check conditions and safety equipment.

By Sue STEPHENSON