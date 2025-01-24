Longest-serving Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams announces retirement



A BY-ELECTION will be held in the seat of Port Macquarie following the mid-term retirement of the electorate’s longest-serving MP, Leslie Williams.

After almost fourteen years, Mrs Williams is expected to step down in a matter of weeks.



Voters will likely choose her replacement before April, with the date to be set by the NSW Electoral Commission.

Mrs Williams was re-elected in March 2023, following a campaign marked by the sudden death of her husband Don, and a bitter contest with former Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor turned National Party candidate, Peta Pinson.

It was the first time in 24 years that the National Party had run against an incumbent Coalition member.

In praising Mrs Williams’ legacy, Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said her retirement “marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Port Macquarie’s story.”

“Beyond her achievements, Leslie’s resilience in the face of personal tragedy has been an inspiration to so many,” he said.

“She’s shown what it means to put your community first, even during the most difficult times.”

Mrs Williams announced her retirement on Wednesday in the following statement to the media.

“After almost fourteen years, and as the longest serving Member for Port Macquarie, I announce my intention to retire from the NSW Parliament.

“It has been an absolute honour to serve as a local member representing the people of the Port Macquarie electorate; from Harrington and Coopernook in the south to Telegraph Point and the Northshore, to Sancrox and King Creek to the west, Lord Howe Island and everywhere in between.

“I am also incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have been given to serve as Committee Chair, Parliamentary Secretary, a Minister of the Crown, Deputy Speaker and now Shadow Minister in the NSW Parliament.

“First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of the Port Macquarie electorate and thank them for putting their trust in me at four elections and for working in partnership to achieve significant wins for our communities.

“Together we can be proud of the major investment that will benefit generations to come including the Lake Cathie Public School, which was the driver for my start in politics, as well as the Stingray Creek Bridge, the progress of the Harrington-Coopernook overpass, the Ocean Drive duplication currently underway, the new PCYC, courthouse upgrades, the redevelopment of the Hastings Secondary College, the recently opened Oxley Vale Lifelong

Learning Centre, new and upgraded fire stations and surf clubs across the electorate – to name just a few.

“I have made so many treasured friends during this time and will sorely miss the many special events, community and business gatherings and the connections with so many incredible volunteers who contribute so much to support others.

“I was particularly overwhelmed by the outpouring of support as I grieved the sudden loss of my husband Don and will be forever grateful for the love and care shown to me during this difficult time.

“There has been much time for reflection since then and while I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure as local member, I believe it is now the right time to hand the baton to a new leader who will undoubtedly pursue this opportunity with vigour and enthusiasm as I have.

“Over the past fourteen years, there has been unprecedented investment across every community throughout the electorate thanks to twelve years of a Liberal and Nationals Government.

“But there is still more work to do, and in the weeks ahead I will continue working to ensure our priorities remain the focus.”

By Sue STEPHENSON

