Soldiers Point bowlers secure club record

THREE more Newcastle Zone titles have been won by Soldiers Point bowlers, making eight titles in all – a club record!

The prestigious Open Pairs Final was played between two Soldiers Point teams Paul Russell and Gavin Kelly versus Leigh Penman and Daniel Collaros.

In a keenly contested game, Kelly and Russell drew ahead with only one shot separating the teams on the final end.

Kelly then drew the winning shot to take the title 21 shots to 19.

In the Senior Pairs, Bill Ahoy and Tony Hinton played Sam Laguzza and Eric Ryan from Charlestown who raced to an early six shot lead.

Ahoy and Hinton then ran them down to win the final 21 shots to 18. Soldiers Point third title, the Open Reserve Triples, was won by the team of Jamie Carr, Rob Nash and Glen Woods over a Team from Alder Park 29 shots to 21.

Congratulations go to all the Soldiers Point Lawn Bowlers for an impressive treble.

Let’s hope these results can be replicated in the forthcoming Pennant season!

By Peter SMITH