Some small successes for local residents and conservationists

REFERENCE to the Plantations and Reafforestation Act 1999 has resulted in residents and conservationists seeing some progress in their advocacy to protect forests.

The Friends of Pine Creek (FOPC) were pleased to find that the updated Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) Plan Portal appears to show that native forest compartments 7, 8 and 9 of Pine Creek State Forest, previously slated for forestry operations, now appear to be designated ‘permanent conservation area’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On the Plan Portal web page, FCNSW says, “We have made some changes to the map view in Plan Portal to improve the display of information available for anyone viewing this map.”

The map indicates forestry operations likely to start within the next six months, those likely to start within 6-18 months, completed operations and those which have been temporarily suspended.

The FOPC wrote to Tara Moriarty, the Minister for Agriculture, for Regional New South Wales, and for Western New South Wales, outlining the “unique or special wildlife values” that the Act specifies must be considered when ‘operations’ are carried out in forest plantations.

They also wrote to Penny Sharpe, Minister for Climate Change, Minister for Energy, for the Environment, and for Heritage, asking to be included in the consultation process to create the Great Koala National Park (GKNP).

A FOPC spokesperson said, that, while the apparent protection of the compartments is promising, “There are still concerns that there are large areas of native forest and plantation needed to complete a ‘forest bridge’ and link areas of the Great Koala National Park that are not yet protected.”

The Friends of Tuckers Knob (FOTN) also cited the Act in their representations to Ms Moriarty.

Dr Tim Cadman, who acted as spokesperson, said neighbouring residents contacted FCNSW to meet to organise independent koala surveys of the forest and protect native forest remnants in Tuckers Nob State Forest.

He said that, after a number of communications, FCNSW agreed to meet with residents but the status of operations was changed from ‘approved’ to ‘active’.

Dr Cadman said that FOTN complained to the Australian Forestry Standard, because, as a certified ‘forest manager’, FCNSW is obliged to consult with stakeholders.

He said the voluntary certification entails that an organisation meets with stakeholders and takes their concerns under consideration and is obliged to explain any disagreement before forestry operations commence.

Dr Cadman said Tuckers Nob State Forest is inside the proposed GKNP, and has koalas and rainforest remnants containing Ringwood trees (aniseed myrtle) which only grow in the Nambucca, Kalang and Bellinger river valleys.

He said mature and old growth trees have been found in the areas proposed for clear felling.

FOTN sought legal advice, and, after interactions between their legal team and the Minister, operations have been suspended pending an investigation of the forest’s “unique and special biodiversity values” under the Act.

By Andrew VIVIAN