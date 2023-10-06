Woolgoolga hosts Day for Girls walks

WOOLGOOLGA Beach Reserve is the meeting place for the Days for Girls (DfG) Coffs Coast fundraising walks on Saturday 14 October.

Called Walk for the Girls there’s two distances to choose from, 1km and 5km, with both stepping out at 11am.



The walks are in celebration of International Day of the Girl Child and to raise funds to purchase fabrics and resources for the group’s work.

Days for Girls is an international not-for-profit organisation that makes washable, reusable menstrual care kits and provides reproductive and menstrual health education for women and girls in need around the world.

“To show support, we are asking the community to walk with us,” Theresa Peppernell and Merran Storrie, DfG Coffs Harbour Team Leaders, told News Of The Area.

“We will have an information stall and display, and our friendly volunteers will be on hand to share their experience of working with Days for Girls.”

For those who are unable to participate on the day but would like to support the fundraiser, they can do a Virtual Walk or sponsor a kit instead.

“Every little bit helps to make a difference,” said Theresa.

Menstrual care kit packing days are the culmination of hundreds of volunteer hours.

“DfG volunteers lovingly make these life-changing kits that include washable pads, liners, carry pouches and drawstring bags.

“We are grateful to have such a happy, talented and skilful crew,” said Theresa.

The DfG members strive to sew these functional and beautiful kits to the highest of standards, to ensure they are durable, comfortable and effective enough to last at least three years.

“It is very satisfying to get to this point, but we also feel humbled to be able to make a difference to the lives of the women and girls who will receive these kits made in Woolgoolga.”

DfG provides kits along with vital menstrual health education to women and girls who don’t have the privilege of accessible period products.

Days for Girls Coffs Coast Team meets on the first Sunday of the month at the Uniting Church Woolgoolga to create the life-changing menstrual care kits.

To find out more about the local team head to Facebook at Days for Girls Coffs Coast Team

The sponsored walks on Saturday 14 October will commence at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve at 11am and bookings and donations can be made via this link https://www.trybooking.com/CJZDQ

“Wear something orange on the day to show your support for DfG,” said Megan.

By Andrea FERRARI