South Coffs Community Garden hold AGM

THE South Coffs Community Garden (SCCG) Annual General Meeting was held at the garden on Bruce King Drive, Boambee East on Thursday, 6 October.

Presided over by Patron Pat Roser OAM, the AGM is seen by the group as a time to acknowledge all those who have worked with commitment and dedication for the garden over the past year.



A recent highlight included the introduction of a group of ten to thirteen-year-old girls to the garden with a guided tour.

They were given information about succulents and cacti.

“Each child made their own mini succulent garden to take home with two advanced succulents and a topping of coloured rocks, plus a set of notes to allow them to care for their garden and even propagate new plants,” Jane Chandler, SCCG spokesperson, told News Of The Area.

“Our youngest members of the garden, from Hopscotch, a local early learning centre, celebrated Father’s Day with their families with a pizza and paper aeroplane activity at the garden.”

A major recent improvement at the garden has been the laying of concrete paths throughout, significantly enhancing access for less mobile people.

“This was made possible with funds from a Community Building Partnership Grant 2021 and the work was carried out by Bowdens Concrete,” she said.

“We now have some concrete pads laid to allow the installation of park benches which will create areas to sit and reflect.”

Another of the group’s recent successes was the Mega Spring Plant Fair held in early September.

With a flow of new members joining the garden over the year, Jane noted some of the current activities at the garden.

“Spring planting is continuing; strawberries have been planted in their new elevated wooden planters.

“We have revitalised our propagation area to expand our seedling production thus providing seedlings for our members’ use and for sale at our Sunday Farmers Gate stall.”

The garden will open in conjunction with the Quilt Show being held at Boambee East Community Centre, which is co-located with the garden, on 28-29 October from 9am – 4pm.

“Everyone is welcome to come and browse and the Sunday Farmers Gate stall will be open, too.”

Official duties were also announced at the AGM with the election of the SCCG committee.

John Higgins will perform the duties of President/Treasurer, with Robyn Ervin as Vice President and Amanda Lockwood as.

Pat Roser is patron and Returning Officer.

SCCG is a place where gardeners come together on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, open from 8am – 11am Spring timing, to work on common plots or their own plots.

“The garden is well equipped with the tools; we make our own compost and we use no harsh chemicals and use organic methods,” said Jane.

There are individual plots for own-growing as well as sharing from common plots for vegetables, flowers, native gardens, fruit trees, and a greenhouse full of indoor plants, cacti and succulents.

The onsite Sunday Farmers Gate stall, 9-11am, offers seasonal produce, jams, pickles, and plants from the green house.

“If you have an interest in gardening, want to learn more about it or even just to meet new friends, there’s always work to be done and not just gardening but also handyman tasks, just drop in even for morning tea at 10am,” encouraged Jane.

For more information see Facebook page South Coffs Community Garden or drop into the garden.

By Andrea FERRARI