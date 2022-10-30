Splendour in the Shed shows off Women’s Shed concept

THE Coffs Harbour Women’s Shed Steering Committee invites you to come along to its ‘Splendour in the Shed’ event on Sunday, 30 October at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at Coffs Harbour Showground.

The event will be held from 9.30am to 4pm, starting with a Welcome to Country from Aunty Jenny and featuring free skill building workshops and activities run by women, for women.



Currently lobbying the Government for funding to build and operate a Women’s Shed, the Steering Committee urges the community to attend ‘Splendour in the Shed’ to actively participate and sign up as a supporter to demonstrate the need for a women’s only safe space in Coffs Harbour.

“We need to prove to the government that enough women will attend this shed to justify building it,” Alex Miller, Steering Committee spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“So, we are asking all women in the area to actively participate in this event.”

In a nutshell, the Women’s Shed concept is to create a space where women of all backgrounds can connect, teach, learn and practice a large variety of skill-building and social activities.

‘Splendour in the Shed’ has been curated to offer a snapshot of that concept.

“There will be plenty of variety on the day including, woodwork, leather work, mosaics, knitting, sewing, a big art project, basic car maintenance, upholstery, resin work, basic carpentry, candle making, yoga, damper making and plenty more.”

The Coffs Harbour Women’s Shed Steering Committee is hopeful that the event will demonstrate the critical need for a women’s only, safe space.

“A place for women to connect, share knowledge, build skills, solve problems, increase confidence, and empower each other to grow,” said Alex.

“It’s a unique opportunity to see what such a space might look and feel like.”

Applications for free membership will be open on the day.

This is the major project of the Lions Club of Coffs Harbour.

This shed will be open to all women.

“This all-day event must demonstrate the need, existing demand and potential membership for a Women’s Shed in Coffs Harbour.

“Please invite your friends/family/club members to attend,” she said.

“We really hope you’ll join us to demonstrate how empowered women can empower women to build skills, relationships and create new opportunities.”

For further information, contact the Coffs Women’s Shed by email at coffswomensshed@gmail.com.

As at October 2022, CHWS supporter stats show 749 subscribers to the website, 654 unique survey responses with 240 indicating they would like to get involved with the project, with the majority of ages being 35-59.

On social media, the Women’s Shed project has 693 instagram followers and 1226 Facebook followers.

You can read more about the vision at https://www.coffswomensshed.org/.

By Andrea FERRARI