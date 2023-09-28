Spring brings art to the Botanic Garden

WITH the arrival of spring, the Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden is not only the perfect place to wander and relax, but to engage with a range of community groups.

From Monday October 2 to Sunday October 8, visitors can chat to artists from the Gypsy Art Group and participate in free, hands-on workshops daily between 10am and 3pm.



Gypsy Art Group members have been busy using their creative talents over winter to prepare for the Spring Exhibition and invite the community to view their works including painting, photography, fibre arts, gelli printing, jewellery, cards, journals and eco-printed wearables.

Demonstrations include looming for beginners with Sharron Arnold on Tuesday October 3, art journals with Marion Grear on October 4 and grid journaling with Sharron Arnold on October 5.

On Friday October 6, Lyn Yeadon will demonstrate acrylic boards.

Faye Sharples will show how to gelli print on Saturday October 7 and Kerrie Stewart will demonstrate eco printing on Sunday October 8.

The Gypsy Art Group meets fortnightly at the Boambee Community Centre from 9am to 1pm and welcomes new members of any skill level.

“New members always comment about the generosity and sharing of skills in the group,” Ms Stewart said.

“They appreciate the help on their journey with whatever creative media they choose.”

There is a $10 fee per session but no joining fee.

For more information, contact Kerrie Stewart on 0488 666 189.

By Andrew VIVIAN