St Philip’s students set to get ‘Freaky’



THE talented students and supportive staff of St Philip’s Christian College are putting the finishing touches on costumes, going over their lines and preparing to step back into the spotlight in their musical production for 2024: ‘Freaky Friday – The New Musical’.

A stage adaptation of a popular film franchise, Freaky Friday is the story of a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies and are forced to walk in one another’s shoes – literally – until they can discover the means to swap back.



“You’ll be dancing in your seats to the catchy tunes, outstanding performances, and a story that’ll have you laughing and crying!” the promotion from St Philip’s declares.

Emily Johnston, a teacher at St Philip’s and director of the show, said, “It’s been an intense few months of rehearsals at lunchtimes and after school and I’m so proud of what the cast, crew, and my incredible team have created.

“It’s been a privilege and joy to work with them, and I am sure the joy will be evident to the audience!”

These shows have become a centrepiece for the school’s annual performing arts program, drawing together dozens of students, staff and volunteer parents as performers, sound and lighting technicians, choreographers, set designers and costume makers.

One of the show’s leading ladies – Anique de Vries – shared a bit of her experience in preparing for this year’s production.

“My co-star and I are both in year 11, and we figured that since this is the last chance we’ll have to be part of these musicals, it was time to go big or go home.”

As much as she is anticipating the curtain going up for their premiere performance, Anique is very much looking forward to the chance to watch the recording of the show with the rest of the company.

“It’s a funny show that a lot of people enjoy.

“It has a lot of laughs and funny scenes, but it also has some really heartfelt ones.

“Everyone’s worked really hard to make this something special.”

Freaky Friday – The New Musical plays at St Philip’s Christian College tonight (19 June) and on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 June.

By Lindsay HALL