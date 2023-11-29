Stadium Motocross event to be held at Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club

COFFS Harbour’s biggest annual motorsport event is set for a change of location next year.

The 2024 Coffs Harbour Stadium Motocross SMX Super Track event will be held at the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club track, after previously being held at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

Next year’s event is set to be held at Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club’s track at Phil Hawthorne Drive, on Saturday, 13 January, 2024.

Construction on the custom track specially built for the event, known as the SMX Supertrack, will start in early December.

Entries are filling fast for the 14th MXstore Coffs KTM Coffs Harbour Stadium MX event, with riders encouraged to enter via Ridernet.

Camping at the track will also be available for next year’s event, with pre-race SMX coaching to be held on 10-11 January at the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club.

The Coffs Harbour Stadium Motocross event is the season opener of a big year of racing for the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club.

The Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club has regular races with club championship rounds and dirt track racing held throughout the year.

By Aiden BURGESS