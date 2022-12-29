Stamp Out Racism Walk takes first steps

AFTER twelve months of careful preparation, the day arrived on Friday 23 December for Peter Elzer from Coffs Harbour to step out on his big walk, Melbourne to Seventeen Seventy, north of Bundaberg, covering the specifically relevant number of 2022 kms, over 101 days.

“Excitement is my overwhelming emotion,” Peter told News Of The Area, “I’m ready to meet many new and interesting friends, experience challenging environments, and engage with Australia’s unique wildlife.”

Walking to ‘Stamp Out Racism’, Peter put his first foot down on 23 December, and will keep walking for almost a third of a year.

“Hopefully I’ll have the opportunity to spread the message for the need for ‘Truth Telling’ which will go a long way to assisting the ongoing process of healing for First Nations Peoples,” said Peter.

Promoting respect and inclusion for all people will also be a focus in rural and regional communities.

There will also be the opportunity for any who wish to support, to ‘Walk with me’ for any short or longer distance.

To follow, engage or support, visit STAMP_OUT_RACISM_2022 on Facebook.

By Andrea FERRARI