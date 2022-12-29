Moonee Bridge to be repaired after rot damage

ITS rapidly rotting condition has required the Moonee Beach Pedestrian Bridge, which links Moonee Beach to Green Bluff, to be closed for repairs since 11 November 2022.

Having deteriorated in parts, the decision was made to close the bridge for the community’s safety.



Reflections Holiday Parks, which cares for the bridge and the nearby Moonee Beach reserve area, said that it was necessary to close the bridge after an engineering assessment revealed that the wooden piers that hold the bridge up had eroded and the bridge had become unstable.

“The engineering survey recommended that the bridge be immediately closed for the community’s safety until repairs are undertaken,” James Burrell, Park General Manager at Reflections Moonee Beach told News Of The Area.

“We acted quickly to ensure the community’s safety, as foot traffic could have seen the bridge collapse.”

The condition of the largely wooden bridge has worsened in 2022 due to frequent rain and large tides, as well as worm damage.

“The engineering report showed that the second pier on the caravan park site has failed; one pier has sheared off and the other is looking to follow.

“This has impacted the structure of the bridge.

“All piers are showing signs of worm damage and are actively decaying,” he said.

“Reflections is committed to repairing the bridge and reopening it to the community.

“Our Asset Management Team is working with key stakeholders including Government agencies, the Solitary Islands Marine Park, Coffs Harbour City Council and the Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council to secure necessary approvals to conduct the repair works, given the environmental and cultural significance of the Solitary Islands Marine Park area and legislative requirements.”

While the community is eager to get back to business as usual, patience is being requested as conducting the repairs could take several months.

Reflections said it needs to replace the piers and realign the bridge, as well as replace some of the decking, kerbs and railings.

“We know that the bridge and the headland are really important to the community, and we would like to thank members of the community for their patience and understanding while we secure the approvals and undertake the repair works with due care for the environmental and heritage significance of the area,” said James.

Reflections said it will keep the community informed and will provide an update when approvals are in place and the start date for the repair works is confirmed.

For the community’s safety, Reflections has constructed fencing and signage to prevent access to the bridge until repairs are completed.