Stardust Circus swings into Raymond Terrace



A JAM-packed touring circus show comes to Raymond Terrace this month, featuring a diverse array of acts designed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Stardust Circus, the biggest circus in Australia, is designed for all ages, ensuring a magical experience for the whole family.



The travelling show, operated by the West family, consists of 30 talented performers.

One show highlight is a seven person spectacle on the flying trapeze.

“The show includes a high wire act including the performer riding a bicycle across the wire and more,” Stardust Circus spokesperson Shannon West told NOTA.

“We have a daring double aerial act with two girls including teeth and split hangs, plus other aerial acts.

“The huge Wheel of Death features very exciting stunts on the outside of the wheel while in motion.”

In true circus fashion, the show also includes comedy acts and clowns, performing pigs, goats, dogs, ponies and more.

Stardust Circus comes to Raymond Terrace from 28 March to 7 April, next to Raymond Terrace Marketplace.

