MidCoast Council supports Seniors Week Pottery Workshop



SENIORS from Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest enjoyed a pottery workshop with a local flavour, as part of MidCoast Council’s Seniors Week program on Wednesday 13 March.

The workshop, deliberately kept small to facilitate maximum engagement, was attended by a handful of local seniors, proving that one is never too young to learn new skills.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Wendy Thompson, from Myall Street Studio in Tea Gardens, led the event, held at the Tea Gardens Library, although there were no renditions of the Righteous Brothers, as the focus was on hand-building.

Each attendee hungered for the touch of clay, creating and decorating two or three trays and bowls each.

“It was a nice opportunity to learn the different aspects of pottery, and with our own Myall Street Studio,” said one attendee.

“Thanks to MidCoast Council for engaging Wendy, we should be supporting and engaging local businesses, and the Library is a nice little gathering place, too.”

Wendy told NOTA she was pleased to be asked to run the beginners’ session as part of Seniors Week.

“It was the first time for the Studio,” she said.

“The Myall Street Studio’s third anniversary is also next week, and we usually run adults’ classes through the week and kids’ classes over the school holidays.”

Wendy is also a voice in the Villa Voce choir which performed at the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association’s ‘Hey, Hey, is Seniors’ Day’ Gala Concert, also for Seniors Week, at Hawks Nest Community Hall the following Saturday.

By Thomas O’KEEFE