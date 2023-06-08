Step back in time to the Roaring 20s at the 100th Year Legacy Fundraiser

THIS year marks the hundredth year of Legacy and to celebrate in style Mid North Coast Legacy is taking us back to the Roaring 20s with a fundraiser night that promises to be the social event of the year.

On Saturday 24 June at the Macksville Ex-Services Club you will be excused for thinking that you have walked onto the set of the Great Gatsby as ladies in flapper dresses and dapper chaps come together to celebrate Legacy’s centenary while raising funds in support of local Legacy beneficiaries.



The gala event is a time to celebrate and reflect on the past 100 years as Legacy’s reach and impact has grown, achieving so much, and making a real change in people’s lives over the course of a century.

Legacy is a not-for-profit organisation that supports the dependents of those who served our country and have given their lives or their health in service.

Mid North Coast Legacy’s Shelley Schembri told News Of The Area, “Legacy is managed by our volunteers, affectionately known as Legatees, and we have 34 Legatees within the Mid North Coast Division, to connect with our beneficiaries and refer to staff when required.

“Together we support 159 beneficiaries which includes eleven beneficiaries with disabilities, eleven children and three partners of veterans that have given their health in service to the country.”

Funds raised on the evening will help Legacy help beneficiaries in a variety of ways through financial support, youth programs such as pocket money, assistance with school fees and their amazing Legacy camps.

Legacy also helps to build connections to information and service providers, crisis accommodation, car repairs, home maintenance and, most importantly, providing the much-needed cuppa and a chat.

The most substantial support Legacy offers is social inclusion as loneliness is often the biggest obstacle.

A number of Mid North Coast businesses have shown their big hearts by donating fantastic items to be raffled or auctioned on the night.

Mid North Coast Fishing Tours, Bucket Brewery, Wheelsmith Cycles, Majestic Cinemas, Nambucca Mac Nuts and the Nambucca Plaza Pharmacy have all contributed generously to make the night something special.

The fun starts at 6:00 pm on Saturday 24 June, tickets are $45 per person and are available through the Macksville Ex-Services Club or by ringing (02) 6568 1344.

If you would like to help or donate, please contact Mid North Coast Legacy on 6598 8501 or email midnorthcoast@legacyclubservices.org.au.

By Mick BIRTLES