Macksville and District Poultry Club Inc present Annual Club Show

THE eyes of the poultry world will be on Macksville on Sunday 18 June when the Macksville and District Poultry Club Inc present their Annual Club Show.

Many of the region’s best fowl will be on display at the Macksville Showgrounds, competing for honours across a staggering 440 classes covering 120 breeds.



President of the Macksville and District Poultry Club, Ruben Wallice, told News of The Area, “Our Poultry Club was formed in 1938 and this year we are celebrating the 85th time we have held our Annual Club Show.”

Judges will be looking at the quality of the birds and scrutinising such things as the quality and care of their feathers and the standard of various traits particular to different breeds.

“Judging starts at 8:30 am on 18 June and the public are welcome to come along and see the birds from 9:30 am,” Ruben added.

The Macksville and District Poultry Club boasts one of the most modern sheds on the Mid North Coast and can handle 545 birds at any one time.

Those who are considering entering poultry into the event must have entries in by 6:00 pm Thursday 15 June 2023 at 6 pm and late entries will not be accepted.

There will be several members of the Macksville and District Poultry Club in and around the poultry pavilion on the day to discuss poultry with interested visitors.

For more information you can contact the Secretary of the Macksville and District Poultry Club Inc, Bryan Watts, on 02 6564 8897 or email macksvillepc@gmail.com.

Postal entries to Macksville & District Poultry Club Inc PO Box 99 Macksville 2447.

By Mick BIRTLES